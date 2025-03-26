Shrewsbury based property professional gets a LinkedIn boost from Theo Paphitis

Last week, Helen Pugh - Property Professional, tweeted Theo about her business during ‘Small Business Sunday’ and was one of six weekly winners to gain a repost by Theo to his half a million Twitter, 50k+ Instagram and almost 300k LinkedIn followers. The weekly initiative, set up by Theo in 2010, now has over 4,000 #SBS winners and supports small businesses in the UK. 2025 sees the 15th anniversary of #SBS Small Business Sunday, since Theo launched it in October 2010.

Business and retail entrepreneur and self-confessed Shopkeeper, Theo re‐shared Helen's message to his combined 800,000 Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram followers and as a result, helen-pugh.co.uk has more followers and extra enquiries about their services. They are also profiled on the #SBS website that is exclusive to all Small Business Sunday winners.

Helen Pugh - Property Professional said: “Winning the Theo Paphitis Small Business Sunday (SBS) award is a huge milestone for my business, providing invaluable recognition and credibility. It's been tough trying to raise my profile and Theo has recognised my hard work and spread what I do within his following. This award not only boosts my brand visibility but also connects me with an incredible community of like-minded entrepreneurs, opening doors to new opportunities, mentorship, and growth. It’s an exciting step forward, and I’m looking forward to making the most of this incredible platform"

Small business champion and Ryman Stationery, Robert Dyas and Boux Avenue Chairman, Theo Paphitis, said: “We are thrilled to welcome new #SBS members every week and highlight just how important it is to support our small businesses here in the UK.

My vision is that everyone who has ever won an #SBS re-tweet from me becomes part of a friendly club; like-minded individuals who can share successes and learnings. The website will also give a valuable profile to the winners chosen and I wish Helen Pugh - Property Professional every success.”