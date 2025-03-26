Men's suicide prevention charity Andy's Man Club opens in Whitchurch

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The charity organises weekly two-hour group talking sessions at over 240 (as of February 2025) venues across the UK, led by a trained group member known as a facilitator.

We open our club in Whitchurch on March 31, adding to the existing clubs in the wider area in Wrexham, Deeside, Chester and Stafford.

Whitchurch Rugby Club on Edgeley Road, Whitchurch SY13 1EU, have kindly provided a venue for us and we meet every Monday (excluding Bank Holidays) from 7pm - 9pm for a brew and a biscuit. See our Facebook page or https://andysmanclub.co.uk/

An Andy's Man Club talking ball