Charity's 'Titty Trail' goes nationwide to promote breast cancer awareness

Naomi Atkin, Chief Executive Officer at Lingen Davies, said: “Eager to emulate the popularity of national events, such as Race for Life and Moonwalk, we launched Titty Trail back in October 2023. Uniting cancer patients, survivors, and their loved ones, 250 participants walked 10 miles over the Shropshire Hills.

“It was a huge success. Not only did we have hundreds of supporters and spectators – who were exposed to our life-saving cancer awareness messaging - and over 50 individuals on the waiting list, but we also raised an incredible £27,400.

“It quickly became an annual fixture. And, this year, we’re thrilled to be presenting two: one in South Shropshire and another in Mid Wales.”

Recognising its growing popularity and potential for wider impact, Lingen Davies has trademarked the Titty Trail, able to offer other organisations the opportunity to host events independently. For a nominal fee, charities will receive a full support package, including a dedicated expedition leader, marketing materials, brand kits, and guidance on event promotion.

The first organisation to adopt the Titty Trail was West Hertfordshire Hospital, which hosted a 10-mile walk along a railway line in 2024, raising over £25,000. Encouraged by this success, they are hosting the event again later this year and have helped to refine the Titty Trail package for nationwide rollout.

“We’re thrilled to share this exciting event with other charities,” Naomi added. “By expanding the Titty Trail, we’re further raising awareness of breast cancer signs and symptoms, offering charities a chance to generate additional funds for their own local initiatives, and providing Lingen Davies with a passive income stream too.”

Charities interested in hosting a Titty Trail event can find more information and sign up at: tittytrail.co.uk .