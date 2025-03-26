Bellway launches campaign to support buyers in Shrewsbury facing stamp duty increase

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

From 1 April, the threshold at which buyers start paying the tax will drop from £250,000 to £125,000 for home movers and from £425,000 to £300,000 for first-time buyers – meaning many will end up paying a higher sum on their purchase.

But Bellway has launched a new campaign to help buyers in Shrewsbury with the rise in stamp duty costs.

The housebuilder is offering to pay up to £15,000 towards customers’ stamp duty bills on selected homes at its Darwin’s Edge development in the town.

The contribution can be used to cover stamp duty costs or to top up a customer’s deposit. The offer runs until the end of April.

Marie Richards, Sales Director for Bellway West Midlands, said: “The changes to stamp duty which are due to take effect on 1 April will add to the costs faced by people looking to get on or move up the property ladder. In some cases, it could prove the difference between homebuyers going ahead with their planned purchase or deciding to put their home-moving dreams on hold.

“This is why we have decided to launch our new campaign to support those facing higher stamp duty bills as a result of the changes. The incentive will help many people to avoid paying stamp duty altogether while significantly reducing costs for others. We also appreciate that some buyers may need support in other ways, which is why we have introduced a level of flexibility to the offer by allowing buyers to put the money towards their deposit if they wish.

“We hope this offer will enable more people to realise their dream of homeownership and I would encourage any potential buyers to get in touch with our sales teams to find out how they could benefit from the scheme.”

In order to qualify for the stamp duty incentive, customers must reserve their new home before 30 April 2025.

As well as making savings through the stamp duty incentive, Bellway buyers can benefit from the energy savings which come from living in a new-build house. This could save them £979 a year on their utility bills when compared with an existing home.

In addition to this, all new homes now being built by Bellway have smart heating thermostats installed as standard, which have been shown to reduce energy bills by up to 16 per cent.

For more information about Bellway’s stamp duty campaign, visit their website.