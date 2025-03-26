Author event with local writer: Sheeba Eeswaramoorthy discusses her new book ‘Justice be Told’.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The author event will take place on April 3, 2025, at 6pm at the picturesque riverside venue, The Water Rat, located at Ironbridge, TF8 7BJ.

Attendees will have the opportunity to hear Sheeba speak about her powerful narrative, ask questions, and have their books signed.

Justice be Told is a poignant, at times heart-wrenching story that follows one man's journey to reclaim the family he was denied as a child. This gripping novel is infused with deep emotion and a passionate plea for justice, encouraging readers to fight for what they believe is right.

Whether you are curious about the adoption process, have experienced related challenges, or simply seek an inspiring story, this event promises to be enlightening and heartfelt.

Don’t miss this chance to engage with Sheeba Eeswaramoorthy and explore the themes of family, loss, and the pursuit of justice. #justicebetoldlive

Event Details:

Date: April 3, 2025

Time: 6PM