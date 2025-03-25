Successes for Attfield Theatre's Youth Group

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

From Grade 4 right through to Grades 6, 7 and 8 Bronze ,Silver and gold, they achieved Distinction, Distinction, Distinction!

The Attfield are very grateful to The Lions of Oswestry who kindly sponsored these Exams and continue to support this Youth Group.

This Talented Group of young people just go from strength to strength and have also been nominated for a NODA Award for their production of ‘Then There Were None’.

The successful actors

NODA (National Operatic and Dramatic Association) awards recognise and celebrate achievements in amateur theatre, including regional and district awards, long service awards, and specific categories like Best Drama, Best Musical, and Best Youth Production.

We hope to see them involved in future productions at The Attfield Theatre Oswestry as well as their own production early next year.

For more information call Debbie Jones on 01691 653413.