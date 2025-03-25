Plant treats for garden lovers at Weston Park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

As an added attraction, reduced-price early bird tickets are now available offering a half price entry for the plant fair, gardens and parkland of just £5. Without an advance ticket, entry is £10 (pay on the gate).

Martin Blow of Plant Hunters' Fairs said: "We are really excited to be back at wonderful Weston Park and have pulled out all the stops to get a brilliant line-up of specialist nurseries to create a plant lover's paradise. If you’ve recently caught the gardening bug the nurseryfolk are always happy to share their expertise to help you select the best plants for your own unique garden. And there’s always something unusual and different for the plant connoisseur plus gardening accessories for those finishing touches”.

“These special early bird tickets will not be on sale on the day of event so please make sure you book your tickets soon!”

“Weston Park makes a wonderful day out. Set in 1000 acres of Capability Brown parkland much of it wooded and planted with spring bulbs, azaleas and rhododendrons. There are miles of woodland walks, lakes and the beautiful formal gardens to explore. Children can let off steam in the Woodland Adventure Playground”.

So, if you are looking for a great value day out for all the family, get your tickets now from weston-park.com/spring-plant-fair.

The event is open from 10am until 4pm each day. There is free parking, dogs on leads welcome, refreshments available. Weston Park is on the A5 just off the A41. You can find out which nurseries will be attending by visiting the Plant Hunters' Fair website. www.planthuntersfairs.co.uk

