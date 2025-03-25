New appointments for Wynnstay Group

David Christensen is a farmer with extensive experience of the UK farming sector. He has been a member of the Board of Representatives for Arla Foods amba (“Arla”) since 2012. Arla is one of the world’s largest dairy companies and a cooperative owned by c.8,000 dairy farmers. He chairs Arla’s Policy Advisory Group and is a member of the Arla Tesco Committee. He also chairs the South East Advisory Board of NFU Mutual. He was previously an advisory committee member of the National Institute for Research in Dairying for five years, and a committee member of the Prince’s Dairy Initiative for seven years.

Catherine Smith has been involved in the food and farming industry for over 24 years and helps to run the family farm in Monmouthshire. She is Chair of Hybu Cig Cymru (“HCC”) – Meat Promotion Wales, which is responsible for the development, promotion and marketing of Welsh red meat. As Chair she led the development of HCC’s five-year plan and is involved with ministerial advisory bodies shaping the future of agricultural policy in Wales. She is also a senior member of the Vale of Glamorgan Council’s Regeneration Team, which advises on the delivery of sustainability and economic development objectives in the region.

Steve Ellwood, Chairman of Wynnstay Group Plc, said: “I am delighted to welcome Cath and David to the Board as Non-executive Directors. They have extensive agricultural experience and a deep understanding of the farming sector. We are confident that they will further strengthen the Board, bringing additional expertise as we move forward with our growth plans, including our newly launched Project Genesis.

David Christensen

At the same time, I would like to thank our outgoing Non-executive Directors, Gareth Davies, formerly Chief Executive, and Howell Richard, who both retire at the Company’s forthcoming AGM. Gareth’s commitment and contribution to the business over 26 years have been considerable. Howell Richard’s wise counsel over this tenure has also been much appreciated.”