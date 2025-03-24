DX Group takes another significant step towards its “Net Zero” goal

The Willenhall hub has historically used around three million litres of diesel per annum and the switch to HVO is expected to result in a 16 per cent reduction in its fuel emissions (scope 1 & 3) in 2025 compared to 2024. HVO is made from 100 per cent renewable feedstocks and certified waste and is 100 per cent biodegradable. It is a cleaner alternative to traditional fossil fuel and decreases life-cycle greenhouse gas emissions by 90 per cent compared to standard diesel.

DX has partnered with Certas Energy in this new initiative. Certas is the largest independent distributor of bulk fuels and lubricants in the UK and will supply DX with HVO.

DX has ambitious ESG targets and is committed to being “Net Zero” by 2050, with an interim target of 20 per cent by 2035. As part of its efforts to reduce its carbon footprint, DX operates one of the youngest fleets in the industry, with an average age of three years, and is also investing in electric vehicle solutions, which further reduce diesel consumption. Delivery miles completed by zero/low carbon solutions is increasing monthly across both DX’s fleet and its sub-contracted fleet and, in the last financial year, the Group eliminated approximately two million diesel miles.

Further information on DX’s Net Zero goals can be found in the Group’s ESG Report, which is available to download via the DX website.

Paul Ibbetson, Chief Executive Officer of DX Group, commented: "Reducing our carbon footprint is high on our agenda at DX Group. We are therefore delighted to have switched to HVO from fossil fuel at our flagship Central Hub in Willenhall, the largest hub in the Group. We plan to roll out the switchover to HVO across as many of the hubs in our network as is feasible. With our commitment to being “Net Zero” by 2050, we are strongly focused on identifying the viable pathways and technologies that will help us to achieve this target.”