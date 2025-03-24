Coverage Care Services celebrates its founding father

Mr. Ware, who took on the chairman’s role when Coverage Care was formed in 1995, served in that capacity for 11 years. Even after stepping down, he continued to serve as a non-executive board director until his retirement in 2013.

A former oil industry executive, Mr. Ware became involved in the care sector following the poor experiences of an elderly relative. Driven by a determination to improve care provision, he has been instrumental in making significant strides forward in the sector.

On his retirement in 2013 and reflecting on his journey, Mr. Ware said at the time: “I have felt absolutely privileged to have been involved with Coverage Care. It has been the most fulfilling experience for me and it has given me the opportunity to work with some of the most dedicated people I have met. When I began my involvement with the care sector, the average age of those entering homes was the early 60s. Now it is the early 80s, and the type and quality of care have improved beyond all recognition in the best care homes. Coverage Care’s reputation is the envy of many because it has put quality of care first, supporting that with a robust business model that is non-profit-taking and with charitable status. I’m very pleased with where the organization is now and where it is going in the future, and I wish all of the staff and directors the very best.”

Arthur Ware on his retirement in 2013

Speaking in 2013, Ken Bean, a previous chairman of the board who succeeded Mr. Ware in 2007, praised his predecessor’s unwavering commitment. “Arthur Ware’s commitment to Coverage Care Services has been unfaltering and has been a crucial part of the organisation’s success, not least due to the strength of his vision for what care services should be like. I have been delighted to work with him.

Also commenting at Arthur’s retirement in 2013, David Coull, now a Non-Executive Director of Coverage Care Services Limited, also expressed his gratitude: “I have known Arthur Ware for 15 years and have worked with him at CCSL for the last 10 years. His contribution towards inspiring change, innovation, and development both as our founder, chair and more recently as a non-executive director has been enormous. I and my colleagues will miss his guidance and humour greatly.”

As Arthur Ware settles into his new Coverage Care home at Woodcroft, his legacy of dedication and innovation in the care sector will continue to inspire those who follow in his footsteps.