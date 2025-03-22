Town council inviting residents to have their say on rehoming 'dangerous' trees

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Council and Ellesmere Town Council are considering ways of making the area safer and more user-friendly for residents and visitors.

The option to rehome the trees - at no cost to either council - and replace them with more suitable species, to be installed in a central location is an option that is currently being considered. This would then enable an enhancement project, which could see the whole area levelled out, resurfaced and the introduction of new wheelchair accessible benches.

We consulted with local Tree Hunter, Rob McBride earlier in the month, who thinks that because there may be an option to rehome the trees rather than just felling them that it would be a good idea, he thinks that it would be a good idea to plant a species that could possibly be pollarded in the future.

No decisions or plans have been or will be made until, local residents thoughts and comments have been taken into consideration.

Cross Street Promenade, Ellesmere

Please contact the Town Council with your comments by emailing admin@ellesmere-tc.gov.uk, by post to the Town Clerk, Ellesmere Town Council, Ellesmere Town Hall, 1-3 Willow Street, Ellesmere SY12 0AL, or by telephone: 01691 622689.