Town council inviting residents to have their say on rehoming 'dangerous' trees
The trees planted on Cross Street Promenade were planted by North Shropshire District Council in 1995 when the area was regenerated. Unfortunately, the species of trees planted were not suitable for the location due to their size and tree root growth. As a result, they are posing a health and safety risk. The roots are growing and lifting up paving slabs which is creating dangerous trip hazards. In turn, the slabs and tarmac also damage the tree roots.
Shropshire Council and Ellesmere Town Council are considering ways of making the area safer and more user-friendly for residents and visitors.
The option to rehome the trees - at no cost to either council - and replace them with more suitable species, to be installed in a central location is an option that is currently being considered. This would then enable an enhancement project, which could see the whole area levelled out, resurfaced and the introduction of new wheelchair accessible benches.
We consulted with local Tree Hunter, Rob McBride earlier in the month, who thinks that because there may be an option to rehome the trees rather than just felling them that it would be a good idea, he thinks that it would be a good idea to plant a species that could possibly be pollarded in the future.
No decisions or plans have been or will be made until, local residents thoughts and comments have been taken into consideration.
Please contact the Town Council with your comments by emailing admin@ellesmere-tc.gov.uk, by post to the Town Clerk, Ellesmere Town Council, Ellesmere Town Hall, 1-3 Willow Street, Ellesmere SY12 0AL, or by telephone: 01691 622689.