Telford retirement community maintains highest hygiene standards

Run by Sanctuary Supported Living, Rose Manor provides high-quality apartments for over-55s, with its onsite restaurant playing a vital role in community life. Mealtimes are a key part of the social fabric, bringing residents and visitors together to enjoy freshly prepared, nutritious food in a welcoming setting.

The Food Standards Agency inspection assesses key areas, including food handling, cleanliness, and safety procedures. Achieving the highest rating demonstrates the team’s commitment to upholding impeccable standards.

Retirement Communities Manager, Marie Tranter, praised the achievement, saying: "Well done to the kitchen team for their dedication to providing safe and high-quality food for our residents and the local community. Their hard work ensures that mealtimes remain a highlight of daily life, offering both nourishment and a sense of connection."

This achievement highlights the team’s ongoing efforts to deliver excellent dining experiences while maintaining the highest levels of food safety and hygiene.

Rose Manor’s Taste Restaurant is open to residents and members of the public from 9am – 3pm, seven days a week for breakfast, lunch, and snacks. Local visitors are invited to enjoy a meal at the restaurant with family and friends in a friendly and relaxed environment.