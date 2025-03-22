Popular farming legal seminar returns to Shropshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Rural specialists from law firm mfg Solicitors, and colleagues from the Country Land & Business Association (CLA) and Ceres Rural, hosted the free seminar which saw over 70 people attend at The Salwey Arms in Ludlow.

Led by a team of experts, the two-hour session included presentations on key issues affecting farmers and landowners, with a focus on strategies for succession planning and the legal implications of protecting rural businesses against a backdrop of extensive change in the sector.

Alexandra Phillips, partner and head of the agricultural and rural affairs division at mfg Solicitors, said: “Our farming seminar is always a hugely popular event in the local farming and rural business calendar here in Shropshire.

Sophie Dwerryhouse, Dan Matthews and Alexandra Phillips

“This year gave farmers and landowners a chance to hear first-hand from experts about the big changes happening across the rural sector, how to deal with them, and how to stay one step ahead. It was a brilliant event and I’d like to thank the CLA and Ceres Rural again for supporting and partnering with us.”

The event was chaired by Ms Phillips and included presentations from legal experts Sally Smith, Iain Morrison, Tom Bell from mfg Solicitors, Sophie Dwerryhouse from the CLA and Dan Matthews from Ceres Rural.