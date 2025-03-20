'War is Over' - 80th year anniversary party in Bridgnorth
Join us for Shropshire's biggest celebration of 'Red, White and Blue', celebrating the 80th anniversary of the end of WW2.
Save the date, and bring as much red, white and blue as you can to Bridgnorth's Severn Park on the weekend of September 6-7. We'd love to see as many people in period WW2 clothing - help your local charity shop 'make and mend' is the motto!
This is not like any typical event, we really want your participation, join in on stage, learn how to 'jive' in our dance classes, and much more.
Meet our living history and re-enactment groups, hear rousing speeches from Winston Churchill and Field Marshall 'Monty' Montgomery, and maybe a few other celebrities thrown in for good 40s measure.
On The Day:
- Fancy dress competitions (all ages)
- Lots of 40s entertainers
- WW2 photobooth
- Kids entertainment area
- Licenced bars
- Food vendors
- Period and trade stalls
For all the information, visit: dangeroussheep.com/event/war-is-over/ or call 0330 229 4041.