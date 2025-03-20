'War is Over' - 80th year anniversary party in Bridgnorth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Save the date, and bring as much red, white and blue as you can to Bridgnorth's Severn Park on the weekend of September 6-7. We'd love to see as many people in period WW2 clothing - help your local charity shop 'make and mend' is the motto!

This is not like any typical event, we really want your participation, join in on stage, learn how to 'jive' in our dance classes, and much more.

Meet our living history and re-enactment groups, hear rousing speeches from Winston Churchill and Field Marshall 'Monty' Montgomery, and maybe a few other celebrities thrown in for good 40s measure.

1950's Alvis

On The Day:

Land Army

Fancy dress competitions (all ages)

Lots of 40s entertainers

WW2 photobooth

Kids entertainment area

Licenced bars

Food vendors

Period and trade stalls

George Formby Tribute Artist

For all the information, visit: dangeroussheep.com/event/war-is-over/ or call 0330 229 4041.