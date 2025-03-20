Testing times - the importance of regular eye checks this World Optometry Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Optegra Eye Hospital Birmingham is spotlighting World Optometry Day this Sunday (23 March) to highlight the important role of optometrists in safeguarding our eyesight, and how the optometry role has evolved in recent times.

They are also reminding everyone to book an eye test which can potentially detect early signs of disease – within the eyes and general health.

Professor Clare O’Donnell, Head of Eye Sciences and Head of Optometry at Optegra, says: “World Optometry Day is a time to celebrate the dedication and expertise of optometrists who work to preserve vision and prevent blindness. Optometry has evolved beyond traditional vision correction services playing a vital role in preventive healthcare and disease management.

Regular eye tests provide valuable insights into overall health

“Optometrists are now more involved in direct treatment and management of eye conditions, positioning them as a critical component of primary healthcare. We have also seen in recent years, a greater collaboration between optometrists, ophthalmologists (eye surgeons) and other healthcare providers meaning patients are receiving comprehensive joined up care.

“For example, Optegra’s work and partnerships with local optometry practices to provide post-cataract assessment has allowed us to free up 3,000 new patient hospital appointments a year, which all helps reduce waiting lists for treatment.

“This shift has positioned optometrists as playing a more proactive role in addressing both eye health and overall well-being and we are proud to celebrate this on World Optometry Day.”

What are the benefits of a regular eye test?

Many eye conditions, such as glaucoma and macular degeneration, develop without noticeable symptoms in their early stages. Yet the earlier they are detected, the more successful the treatment is likely to be. So regular eye exams allow for early diagnosis and treatment, which can prevent vision loss.

The eyes often reveal signs of other health issues including diabetes, high blood pressure and even certain cancers, that may otherwise go unnoticed.

Regular eye tests also ensure that prescriptions for glasses or contact lenses remain accurate, preventing eye strain, headaches and reduced productivity caused by outdated prescriptions. In children, regular eye tests are crucial for detecting vision problems that could impact learning and development.

Optometry has evolved…

Over the past 30 years or so, the field of optometry has undergone remarkable advancements, significantly improving the quality of care and expanding the role of optometrists in areas such as disease detection and management.

This means optometrists are able to offer their patients treatments and management for various eye conditions, saving a trip to the GP.

Advances include: