Grace Currie's new art exhibition highlights the everyday life of living with Acquired Brain Injury

Grace's latest exhibition at Gateway Gallery - In and Out Of Grace: (Oh, It's What You Do To Me), presents new and recent autobiographical artworks that explore and highlight the everyday life of living with Acquired Brain Injury (ABI).

Grace Currie ‘Magic Artist’ presents works inspired by her lived experiences, her evolving world view, her challenges and her triumphs. The artworks in the exhibition include paintings of Billy the cat, Grace’s future husband Johnny, Grace’s relationship with her creative friend The Frog, Grace’s wishes, dreams, frustrations and fantasies.

Grace has developed her practice as a painter, often exploring traditional and non traditional art materials to create many layered, textured, expressionistic new artworks.

Despite the catastrophic accident in 2010, which resulted in a severe brain injury, in 2020 Grace graduated with a 1st class honours degree from Chester University. Since then Grace has exhibited nationally at HOME Gallery, Manchester, The Hive, Shrewsbury, The Qube Gallery, Oswestry, Level Centre, Rowsley, where she was the 1st Prize Winner and a recent solo exhibition at Contemporary Arts Space (CASC) Chester, Castlefield Gallery, Manchester’s partner gallery space in 2024.