Ellesmere Town Council supports Lingen Davies Bins for Boys campaign

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Bins for Boys Campaign is working to access the lack of sanitary bins in public places for men who need to wear pads, pouches, stomas, catheters, colostomy or ileostomy bags.

1 in 8 men will get prostate cancer, and some experience bladder and bowel problems as a side effect of their treatment. In the UK, about 1 in 3 men over 65 will experience urinary incontinence issues, while 1 in 20 men aged 60 and over will experience bowel incontinence. (CRUK).

A lack of facilities outside of the home can result in many men suffering anxiety and prevent men from being able to enjoy simple activities like sharing a coffee with friends in a local café.

Bins for Boys available at Cross Street public conveniences, Ellesmere and also at Ellesmere Town Hall

Lingen Davies are working to address this situation and via their Bins for Boys Campaign are working to make sanitary bins available in local communities to ensure that waste can be disposed of hygienically.

Their project:

Promotes the need for sanitary bins in men’s toilets in public places across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, and Mid Wales.

Recruits local community venues (pubs, cafes, community centres) for men’s toilets across our region to provide sanitary bins in their men’s toilets.

Delivers a promotional campaign (local press, social media etc) highlighting the issue and to recruit new Bins for Boys venues.

Provides public venues with exclusive use of our Bins for Boys promotional material for inner and outer toilet doors, venue windows, and venue websites for participating pubs, cafes and community venues.

Promotes Bins for Boys venues to men in need through a dedicated Bins for Boys page on the Lingen Davies website, the Living Well cancer app, and partners websites.

Bins for Boys venues can be identified by the stickers displayed at venue entrances and on toilet doors.

Bins for Boys venues and information on how to become a Bins for Boys venue can be found at lingendavies.co.uk/our-work/what-we-deliver/binsforboys

For more information on why Bins for Boys makes a difference please visit Andy's Story - Lingen Davies



