CEO Sleepout at Croud Meadow - businesses unite to fight homelessness

On 15 May three local charities are working together to create a memorable night at Croud Meadow. The Shrewsbury Ark, The Shrewsbury Food Hub and The Shrewsbury Town Foundation are set to host business leaders, business owners, and teams from across the county for an unforgettable night at CEO Sleepout Shrewsbury. They will spend the night alongside other compassionate business leaders who care about our local communities, all raising money via sponsorship or donation.

On the big night, they will hear from people who have lived through, and overcome, homelessness and hear what help is available through the work of The Shrewsbury Ark. These stories will unlock a deeper understanding and compassion for others, making CEO Sleepout Shrewsbury an unforgettable experience.

The event is open to anyone in the business community across Shrewsbury. All you need is a big heart and a sleeping bag….and an aim to raise £800 for a great cause.

If you would like to get involved, you too could have a night sleeping outdoors alongside your peers at CEO Sleepout Shrewsbury held on the Shrewsbury Town Football Club pitch in order to help a local person experiencing hardship in their life.

If you would like to attend as an individual or as a team, we would love you to come along and have a memorable night while raising money to support local charities.

To take part of for more information, visit ceosleepout.co.uk/shrewsbury

