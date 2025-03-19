The Zutons coming to Wolverhampton April 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

2024 was a triumphant year for The Zutons as they returned with their first album together in more than 16 years. Produced by Nile Rodgers alongside the band's original producer Ian Broudie, 'The Big Decider' arrived to widespread acclaim and landed in the UK albums chart Top 10. Acclaimed live shows followed as the band performed headline shows up and down the country, played to a packed Other Stage at Glastonbury 2024, and are about to head out on an eight-show tour in April 2025.

The Zutons are a British rock n soul band from Liverpool, famed for their eclectic mix of rock, funk, and soul, and their distinctive use of saxophone. Formed in 2001 the band is currently made up of founding members Dave McCabe (vocals, guitar), Abi Harding (saxophone, vocals), and Sean Payne (drums).

They gained widespread acclaim with their double platinum selling 2004 Mercury Prize nominated debut album, Who Killed... The Zutons?, their 2006 follow-up, Tired of Hanging Around, featuring the hit 'Valerie,' later famously covered by Amy Winehouse and Mark Ronson and 2008’s You Can Do Anything - amassing over a million album sales in the process.

After a hiatus in the 2010s, the band reunited for tours and began work on new material, culminating in their 2024 album, The Big Decider. The project marked a fresh chapter for the band, combining their signature sound with contemporary influences. Produced by legendary Chic guitarist and producer Nile Rodgers, alongside Ian Broudie of The Lightning Seeds, the album showcases the band’s dynamic creativity and knack for crafting infectious melodies.

Known for their electrifying live shows, The Zutons continue to captivate audiences with both nostalgic classics and bold new tracks, reasserting their place as a vital force in British music.

Tickets and further details at: thehallswolverhampton.co.uk