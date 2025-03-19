The Hound of the Baskervilles - a radio play live on stage - coming to The Edge Arts Centre

Once facing each other as mortal enemies as the Doctor and Davros in Doctor Who, Baker and Molloy - who is best known for playing the infamous Mike Tucker in The Archers for over 40 years - return as the iconic dynamic duo of Holmes and Watson respectively. Joined once again by Dee Sadler (No Place Like Home, BBC; All Creatures Great and Small, BBC) as Doctor Mortimer, this production brings to life one of culture’s great detective mysteries.

Adaptor and director Martin Parsons comments: "We originally staged this brand new adaptation of The Hound of the Baskervilles in 2022 to commemorate the 120th anniversary of the novel’s publication. However, such has been the popularity of the tour with audiences that we’re delighted to be returning to theatres with it one last time in 2025. The key to its success is the pitch-perfect performances of Colin Baker and Terry Molloy in their portrayals of Sherlock Holmes and Dr Watson. We’re in for another treat and I’m thrilled to be able to bring two such fine actors together again on stage in these iconic roles.

The cast is completed by David Sandham (The Wind in The Willows, National Tour; A Midsummer Night’s Dream, National Tour), Kate Ashmead (The Importance of Being Earnest, Palchetto Stage; Educating Rita, Regent Theatre) as Mrs Barrymore, Martin Parsons (Doctor Who, Big Finish; Eric Chappell’s Ground Rules, UK Tour) as Jack Stapleton and Imogen Jones as the Stage Manager.

Colin Baker & Terry Molloy in rehearsals for The Hound Of The Baskervilles

The setting is a radio studio, the actors ready as if for a radio broadcast, and the sound effects created live on stage, all combining to transport the audience from Baker Street to Dartmoor, as this tale of murder, mystery and horror is brought to life - surely the greatest detective story ever told! A rare chance to see these popular actors live at your local theatre, this is a play not to be missed.

Terry Molloy & Colin Baker as Dr Watson & Sherlock Holmes

The show at The Edge Arts Centre, Much Wenlock, TF13 6NB takes place on Tuesday, 15 April at 7.30pm.

Tickets £25 from ticketsource.co.uk.