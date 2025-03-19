Telford house hunters in for a treat with show homes’ unique designs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The doors to the three bedroom Martham and Knightwood style homes are now open at the housebuilder’s Silkin Meadows development on Queensway.

Designed by Artspace Interior Design, the homes’ designs showcase a tremendous understanding of modern trends and complementary colours, and also offer insight into making the most of interior design without breaking the bank.

Kate Letteriello, Managing Director at Artspace Interior Design, said: “The Martham show home was designed to be a vibrant and playful space that appeals to modern families. Its colour palette incorporates a base of black and white elements along with warm mustard and spice tones, which bring a lively yet cosy atmosphere to the home.

BWM - The home office of the Knightwood show home at Silkin Meadows

“Each room has been carefully considered to ensure it balances style and function. The balance between neutral and bold tones ensures the home feels playful yet sophisticated, drawing attention to key design details without overwhelming the space.

“The second bedroom is particularly noteworthy, as it was styled as a children’s room with a fun bug theme. This room includes elements that make it ideal for young explorers, such as playful decor and a focus on fostering imagination. This ties into the nearby woodlands that surround the development.

“The use of hanging plants, minimalist artwork, and functional design elements like a family planner demonstrates how a home can be both stylish and practical. These details create a personal and eclectic feel that makes the space warm and inviting for families.”

On the Knightwood style home, Kate continued: “This design considered the more mature market, particularly families with teenage children. Every space was thoughtfully curated to meet their lifestyle needs, blending practicality with elegant design. The layout accommodates both shared family moments and individual retreats, ensuring everyone has their own space.

“The home embraces Scandinavian design principles, characterised by soft greens, neutral tones, and earthy accents. Clean lines, minimalist furnishings, and natural materials are key elements used throughout to emphasise simplicity and comfort.

“Green is the dominant colour throughout the home. It was chosen for its soothing qualities and its connection to the nearby woodlands, reinforcing the home’s link to nature. This is exemplified in the third bedroom, which was styled as a yoga-themed room, making the room a tranquil retreat for its occupant.”

Silkin Meadows features a range of three and four bedroom properties, all of which suit first-time buyers and growing families alike.

Residents at the development will benefit from a stunning destination. With the heart of Telford being a short drive from Apley, The Wrekin is also available to explore for those looking to indulge in the local wildlife.

Elsewhere, a range of activities including Horsehay Village Golf Centre, Exotic Zoo Wildlife Park, and Ironbridge Gorge Museum are waiting to be explored. For those needing to commute, there is nearby access to the M54, M6 and well-connected A-roads.

For details about any developments in the area, call the Barratt Homes sales team on 0333 355 8475 or visit the website.