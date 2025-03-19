Shropshire pupils have a tale of a time for World Storytelling Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The school is located near the housebuilder’s Hughes Meadow development in Telford, and the tale-telling event is another part of the homebuilder’s outreach to the local community.

Experienced storyteller Amy Douglas took close to 180 pupils on a journey beyond the pages through various tales to help promote the joy of reading and engaging with storytelling.

Gemma Craig, Teacher and Reading Lead at Apley Wood Primary Academy, said: “The children were very engaged in Amy’s stories and were excited to join in with actions. What a great way to start our World Storytelling Day celebrations in school! We are very grateful for this opportunity.”

Amy Douglas added: “It was a great privilege to be able to share these wonderful stories with the pupils at Apley Wood Primary Academy. It always amazes me that children will engage, create and be enraptured by storytelling, and it’s wonderful to see large corporate businesses supporting and encouraging such creativity."

During the session, the children experienced first-hand how oral storytelling has allowed stories to survive and evolve over thousands of years, and across continents.

Helen Lewis, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes Mercia, said: “It was a pleasure to arrange the storytelling session for the pupils from Apley Wood Primary Academy and we’re pleased to hear how Amy’s stories really enchanted the children.

“Events such as these give us the opportunity to make a difference in the communities in which we build and encourage skills such as reading, writing, listening and creativity amongst local children.”

Amy Douglas with a group of pupils at Apley Wood Primary Academy

More information about Amy Douglas’s work can be found at her website.