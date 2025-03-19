Free public talk with Shrewsbury's MP

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

How will the Labour government address Humanist below concerns?

Faith Schools

Bishops in House of Lords

Assisted Dying legislation

Legalization of Humanists Weddings

Disestablishment of CoE

The evening starts at 6.30pm for refreshments and chat before the talk at 7pm at the Unitarian Church, 39-40 High Street, Shrewsbury, SY1 1LR.

Julia Buckley MP