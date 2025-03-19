Free public talk with Shrewsbury's MP
Shropshire Humanists will present a free public talk with Julia Buckley MP for Shrewsbury & Atcham, on Thursday, 17 April.
How will the Labour government address Humanist below concerns?
- Faith Schools
- Bishops in House of Lords
- Assisted Dying legislation
- Legalization of Humanists Weddings
- Disestablishment of CoE
The evening starts at 6.30pm for refreshments and chat before the talk at 7pm at the Unitarian Church, 39-40 High Street, Shrewsbury, SY1 1LR.