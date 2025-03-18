Two-thirds of parents worry about child development

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The new research also reveals half of parents worry their child won’t make friends when they start school, even though a quarter believe socialisation can wait until ages 3-4.

Formal childcare and early years education can support children’s development through group play and socialisation

With the 31 March code deadline approaching to use from April, parents are encouraged to visit Childcare Choices to find the support that fits their needs.

Early years education can be a great help, ensuring parents don’t have to navigate the journey of raising children on their own. Settings like nurseries and childminders, can play a pivotal role in developing children’s social, emotional, and cognitive growth, with 98 per cent of parents reporting their child has gained skills, such as communication and school readiness, from attending formal childcare.

Whilst early years education offers many benefits, some parents remain uncertain about its role in helping their child make friends. For example, over 1 in 4 think socialisation can wait until their child is aged 3-4 and 1 in 7 parents believe it can wait until they enter the school classroom. With 90 per cent of brain growth occurring by age 5, the year children start school in England, it’s vital they start early and are mixing with others, sharing common experiences, and understanding social habits and values before then.

Interacting with other children in early years helps children to learn to share, communicate, and build friendships. Whilst these skills are crucial for development, they can be challenging to develop within the family setting. In fact, 17 per cent of parents find it difficult to encourage their child to share at home.

Dr Elizabeth Kilbey, a psychologist specialising in child development and play, supports the Childcare Choices campaign. She shares the top five ways formal childcare and early years education supports children’s development:

Building the social network : Whilst one-on-one relationships are crucial, young children thrive in group settings where they can practice and hone their social skills. Formal childcare offers the perfect environment for this growth with both adults and peers.

: Whilst one-on-one relationships are crucial, young children thrive in group settings where they can practice and hone their social skills. Formal childcare offers the perfect environment for this growth with both adults and peers. All play is learning : Up to age 5, children's brains develop at lightning speed. They need diverse and stimulating activities to satisfy their curiosity. Formal childcare provides a wide range of play activities tailored to their learning needs.

: Up to age 5, children's brains develop at lightning speed. They need diverse and stimulating activities to satisfy their curiosity. Formal childcare provides a wide range of play activities tailored to their learning needs. High quality care : Young children deserve the best, and that means skilled and trained professionals. Research shows that access to trained childcare professionals significantly benefits early development and beyond.

: Young children deserve the best, and that means skilled and trained professionals. Research shows that access to trained childcare professionals significantly benefits early development and beyond. Talking and thinking : Formal childcare settings are proven to improve cognitive development and communication skills, giving children a strong foundation for school.

: Formal childcare settings are proven to improve cognitive development and communication skills, giving children a strong foundation for school. Broadening horizons: Young children are naturally curious and open to new experiences. Formal childcare introduces them to new ideas, cultures, and experiences, laying a rich foundation for lifelong learning and exploration.

Early education settings provide structured opportunities for social interaction and skill-building. According to 43 per cent of parents, being around other children is their child's favourite part of childcare. These formal settings support growth and bring joy to many children, working alongside parents’ efforts at home.

Alongside socialisation, these settings offer varied play activities. Parents who use childcare say their children enjoy outdoor play, music and dance, and adventure play, such as soft obstacle courses and climbing small play structures the most.

Formal childcare settings also offer daily opportunities for activities like water and sand play, which can be challenging to do at home. 29 per cent of parents say their child’s favourite part of childcare is messy play, but 30% find it their own least favourite activity at home. These 'messy play' activities boost children's physical, cognitive, and social skills. In formal childcare, they provide a safe, nurturing environment with expert care, giving parents peace of mind knowing their child is in the hands of passionate, dedicated professionals.

With the 31 March deadline approaching, eligible working parents should apply for their childcare code now to start accessing support from April. Government childcare support has expanded and continues to grow. In September 2025, the 15 hours childcare for working families with children under 3 will expand to 30 hours.

To find out more about the application processes for the range of offers available, parents are urged to visit the Childcare Choices website to check their current and future eligibility.

Striking a balance between childcare and home learning is essential. Whilst formal childcare provides endless opportunities for children to learn and grow, parents play a key role in home learning. Every interaction, from chatting and counting to reading and playing, helps build their brain. Spending time together helps development, communication, confidence, and friendship-building, whilst encouraging natural curiosity boosts brain growth.

Dr Elizabeth Kilbey, a psychologist specialising in child development and play, supports the Childcare Choices campaign. She comments: "As a parent, balancing everything can be overwhelming, but knowing your child is supported by trained professionals makes all the difference. Activities like messy play aren't just about making a mess - they're essential for development, helping children explore and learn creatively. Formal childcare offers a variety of play activities tailored to children's learning needs, boosting cognitive and communication skills. It also broadens their horizons by introducing them to new ideas, cultures, and experiences. Formal childcare supports parents on this wonderful journey, preparing children not just for school, but for life. I encourage parents to explore the Childcare Choices website to find the best support for their needs.”