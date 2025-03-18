Spring Fiesta to celebrate the arrival of spring

Guests can indulge in delicious seasonal dishes from local vendors, with licensed alcohol producers serving locally produced drinks. The event will also feature interactive workshops for all ages, making it a fantastic day out for families and friends to experience the joy of Slow Food.

Workshops include Alex McAllister aka the Force of Nature Chef who will be leading on some ‘taster’ foraging walks around the Flaxmill building area as a way of introduction to those keen to take first steps into the fascinating world of foraging. These are free events however booking is essential so we can manage numbers.

The Slow Food Chef of the year, Steve, 'The Hungry Guy' will also be hosting a children's fun 'hands-on' workshop for 5 -16-year-olds that fancy having a go at making their own fresh pasta and ‘in season’ wild garlic pesto. Please see website for booking all events slowfoodludlow.orguk

Alex McAllister aka the Force of Nature Chef who will be leading on some ‘taster’ foraging walks.

Steve Guy 'The Hungry Guy' will lead on kids cookery workshop



