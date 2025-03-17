Free online AI programme unlocking opportunity for small businesses in the West Midlands

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The research, run by Small Business Britain in partnership with BT Group, found a trend of eagerness to be at the forefront of AI adoption and innovation—circa 68 per cent of small business owners believe AI could boost their growth, but they are often hindered by a lack of understanding of the new technology.

Through targeted support, entrepreneurs can tap into this huge potential and achieve new levels of growth and operational efficiency. To help small business owners through their AI adoption journeys, Small Business Britain and BT Group are offering a new programme to upskill small business owners, equipping them with the necessary digital and AI skills to thrive in an increasingly-data driven world.

Entrepreneurs in the West Midlands and across the UK are taking part in the AI for Small Business programme—a free, six-week course, which aims to bridge critical skill gaps within small businesses through expert-led webinars and an interactive community platform.

“Small business owners know the massive opportunity AI poses, and with the right support, they can make the most of its potential,” said Michelle Ovens CBE, founder of Small Business Britain.

“Together with BT Group, we are proud to launch the 'AI for Small Business' programme, which will boost entrepreneurs’ understanding of AI, give them practical ways to implement it into their operations, and set them up for success in a complex digital world."

The course covers AI fundamentals, how AI can transform marketing, and AI safety and security, among other topics. The course will finish with a shorter four-week series of workshops in May, which will train entrepreneurs in integrating AI into their marketing efforts to drive sales and growth.

Chris Sims, Chief Commercial Officer, UK Business, at BT said: “We know AI can be confusing for small businesses, and together with Small Business Britain, we're here to make things easier. This course is designed to cut through the noise and give attendees actionable and achievable insights and training - so they can build on their digital foundations and reap the benefits of AI."

Jeevan Punj, founder of Telford-based Elite Hampers, said: "We are currently using AI in our business, and it has been extremely helpful! AI is an asset that helps us save time and make improvements to our workflow. It has helped with our social media and marketing efforts, and we are excited about the future of AI, and how it will improve our business."

The AI for Small Business sessions are also available on demand to download on the Small Business Britain website for entrepreneurs signed up to the programme.

For more information, or to join the waitlist for the programme, visit smallbusinessbritain.uk/ai-for-small-business.