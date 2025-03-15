School children retell the Shropshire legend of Gwendol the Giant

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The story is inspired by the folktale of Gwendol the Wrekin Giant, who has a grudge against Shrewsbury and plans to dam the Severn River and flood the town, only to be outwitted by a quick-thinking cobbler. This story has been re-imagined by school children to explore and celebrate Shropshire’s natural environment and folk history through drama, dance and song as part of a project funded by Vibrant Shropshire: a Cultural Compact thanks to a grant from the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

Pentabus Head of Engagement Joanna Freeman said, “It is joyful to bring together children from schools across Shropshire to celebrate our shared folklore through creativity and the arts. As Shropshire’s only producing theatre, Pentabus is honoured to platform the perspectives, energy and talent of the next generation on stage at Ludlow Assembly Rooms”.

Gwendol is written and conceived by award-winning Ludlow poet Henry Maddicott, a former Film 4/Peggy Ramsay Bursary Writer-in-Residence at Pentabus, and features narration and storytelling from Henry and actor Jacoba Williams, who’s previously performed in Pentabus Young Writer showcases.

Students Performing In a Gwendol Workshop at Coleham Primary School, Shrewsbury

Henry commented: “This project has been about championing young rural voices, celebrating our cultural Shropshire heritage whilst exploring how we can reimagine folklore to address the issues facing today's society. It is rooted in the geography and history of the area and inspires a love of the playful magic that inhabits this place.”

Pentabus is working with KS2 pupils from:

Coleham Primary School

St Thomas and St Anne’s C.E. Primary School

St Mary’s C.E. Primary School (Blue Hills Federation)

Highley Primary School

Workshops are led by Pentabus Head of Engagement Joanna Freeman (Drama), Sally Smith and Lucy Hilton (Dance), and Rhian Jackson (Music and singing).

Performances are at 4.30pm and 6pm on Tuesday, 18 March at the Ludlow Assembly Rooms. More information and booking here: pentabus.co.uk/gwendol-giant-problem