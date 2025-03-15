'How times have changed!' Eaton Constantine Village History - An Exhibition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Come along to our village’s exhibition - a celebration of Eaton Constantine with free entry – just bring your memories!

The exhibition features every dwelling past and present with who lived there for 1910-1998 (earlier for named houses), what jobs people did, photographs of places and people, churchyard records – all the memorials and burials, newspaper articles – what went on, property auction and other sales records, maps to show where houses are or were, memories from locals – and encouragement to add yours.

It is for you if you have lived in the village or care about it. It won’t be complete without you - see you there.

Flyer for exhibition with opening times

The exhibition runs from March 17 to 23 at the Village Hall. For further details visit: facebook.com/p/Eaton-Constantine-Village-Hall-100069526414962 or call Geoff or Sue on 01952 510309.