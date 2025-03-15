Shropshire Star
Close

'How times have changed!' Eaton Constantine Village History - An Exhibition

For Village Halls Week Eaton Constantine is holding an exhibition called How Times have Changed - Our Village.

By contributor Geoff Dawes
Published

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Visit Shots! now

Come along to our village’s exhibition - a celebration of Eaton Constantine with free entry – just bring your memories!

The exhibition features every dwelling past and present with who lived there for 1910-1998 (earlier for named houses), what jobs people did, photographs of places and people, churchyard records – all the memorials and burials, newspaper articles – what went on, property auction and other sales records, maps to show where houses are or were, memories from locals – and encouragement to add yours.

It is for you if you have lived in the village or care about it. It won’t be complete without you - see you there.

Flyer for exhibition with opening times
Flyer for exhibition with opening times

The exhibition runs from March 17 to 23 at the Village Hall. For further details visit: facebook.com/p/Eaton-Constantine-Village-Hall-100069526414962 or call Geoff or Sue on 01952 510309.

Similar stories
Most popular