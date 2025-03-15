Guilsfield Singers celebrate 'The Gentle Earth of Wales'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

An exhausting, but thoroughly enjoyable day, Patrick really put the choir through their paces, from the power and drama of “I Got Me Flowers,’ ‘Sosban Fach’ and ‘Now Let’s All Rejoice!’ to the haunting beauty of ‘Lisa Lan’ and ‘All Through The Night.’

The performance of this choral fantasia takes place on Saturday, 26 April at 3pm, in Welshpool Methodist Church. Talented young mezzo soprano, Samantha Lewis will be joining the choir, with Patrick Larley singing the baritone solos. Other Welsh favourites will also be in the programme, such as ‘Calon Lan,’ ‘Ar Lan Y Mor’ and ‘Bugeilio’r Gwenith Gwyn.’ It should be a beautiful, thoroughly uplifting occasion.

Tickets are £15 with accompanied under 18s free, available from guilsfieldsingers.org.uk, Welshpool Jewellers, Guilsfield Bottom Shop or call Jen on: 01938 552597.