College scoops 11 medals at national skills Olympics

The college, based in Wrexham, Northop, Deeside and Llysfasi, secured 11 in total - three golds, five silver and three bronze.

Gold medals were achieved by Jo Arrowsmith for CNC Milling, Oliver Evans (Aircamo Aviation Ltd) for Aeronautical Engineering, and Construction Metalwork contestant James Noller.

Also finishing on the podium were: Tomos Roberts (CNC Milling), Mark Wright (Welding), Dylan Fullard and Kyle Gray-Owen (IT Network Security), Rhys Mahoney (IT Support Technician), Harrison Sherlock and Callum Davies (Aeronautical Engineering), and Brooklyn Jones (Construction Metalwork).

The CNC Milling final

Up to 30 Cambria representatives were ‘Highly Commended’ for attaining marks above the national average, and the college was ‘Best in Region’ for North Wales in CNC Milling.

Skills Competition Lead Robert Jones was proud of the learners for their “hard work and dedication” in combining academia with apprenticeships and the demands of the competition, a Welsh Government-funded initiative coordinated by Inspiring Skills Excellence in Wales.

“We took a group of around 120 learners into Skills Competition Wales, and they were all a credit to Coleg Cambria,” said Robert.

“To win medals given the number of students and apprentices from across the country taking part was a fantastic achievement.

“They have all gained vital experience not only in their chosen disciplines but also in dealing with pressure, time management, development of transferable skills and more.”

He added: “To them, our partners in industry and all the staff and lecturers who have supported us throughout this journey, thank you.”

There was special praise for trainers Adam Youens, Carl Parrish, Anthony Commins, Simon Prince, Robert Barlow and Jamie Mapp-Jones, whose students all received medals.

Paul Evans, Project Director at the Inspiring Skills Wales project said: “Skills are the foundation of a thriving economy, and competitions like these play a crucial role in developing talent, raising standards, and preparing individuals for successful careers.

“Congratulations to all the competitors for embracing this challenge and striving for excellence in your respective fields.”

The Cambria cohort competed against hundreds of students from Bridgend College, Cardiff and Vale College, Coleg Sir Gar, Coleg Y Cymoedd and Coleg Ceredigion, Gower College Swansea and Pembrokeshire College at the University of South Wales’s (USW) Newport Campus.