Shropshire friends and family to take on Three-Peak Challenge for vital brain tumour treatment for 'courageous mum'

Elaine’s family and friends are training hard for this challenge, knowing that every step taken will bring them closer to their fundraising goal. Donations will go towards immunotherapy treatment in Germany that is not available on the NHS.

Elaine, aged 44, was diagnosed with Diffuse Glioblastoma Multiforme in June 2024. Despite undergoing awake brain surgery, radiotherapy, and chemotherapy, the aggressive nature of this tumour means it is expected to return. Her family has sought alternative treatment options and found hope in the cutting-edge immunotherapy offered by the IOZK clinic in Cologne.

Will Jones, CEO of Charity brainstrust, said: “A brain tumour diagnosis changes everything. We are here to ensure that no one faces it alone. Elaine’s determination and the incredible support from her community highlight the urgent need for better treatments, choice and access. Every donation brings hope for Elaine and her family.”

Carolyn Brightwell, Elaine’s Sister says: “We are so grateful for the support so far. Although it’s been an incredibly difficult time, the kindness and generosity has been truly heartwarming and it’s helped us greatly- most importantly it’s allowing Elaine to access pioneering immunotherapy treatment in Germany which unfortunately comes at a large cost! The results so far have been promising and are giving us hope as we continue to fundraise and navigate the challenging journey of a life changing, terminal diagnosis of a GBM. Thank you to everyone who has sent messages, shared our story or donated- it means the world.”

So far, thanks to generous contributions, £34,000 has been raised, allowing Elaine to nearly complete Phase 1 of her immunotherapy programme. Phase 2 will involve administering a personalised vaccine, developed over the last five months from Elaine’s own cancer cells, designed to strengthen her immune system. The family is now aiming to raise a further £50-60,000 to complete her treatment.

brainstrust, the national brain tumour charity, is partnering with Elaine’s family to support the fundraising efforts. Additional events—including The Dragon Ride, a gala dinner, and quiz nights—are being organised to boost donations. Thanks to brainstrust, all funds raised will go directly towards Elaine’s treatment, with any surplus and Gift Aid supporting the charity’s wider work for public benefit to help brain tumour patients and their caregivers across the UK.

You can donate at: justgiving.com/team/elainegbmtreatment

About brainstrust

brainstrust is a UK-based charity dedicated to providing essential support and information to brain tumour patients and their families, and to supporting clinical research. With a mission to improve the quality of life for those affected by brain tumours, brainstrust offers a range of services, including coaching, patient and carer information, peer support, rapid-access counselling, and skills development for patients, their families and health care professionals.

By building communities, providing services and raising awareness, brainstrust makes a positive impact on the lives of individuals facing the challenges of brain tumours. People feel less alone, less afraid, more in control, better resourced, and more confident engaging with their clinical care.

About brain tumours

Every two hours, someone is diagnosed with a brain tumour in England

In the UK, 16,000 people each year are diagnosed with a brain tumour

Only 12% of brain tumour patients survive beyond five years of their diagnosis

Brain tumours are the chief cause of cancer deaths in children and young people

Brain tumours continue to kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer

Brain tumours deaths are rising, representing 2.6% of all deaths from cancer

Brain tumours kill more men under 70 than prostate cancer and more women under 35 than breast cancer

Incidences of and deaths from brain tumours are increasing

A brain tumour diagnosis also brings significant challenges to the patient and those around them. People find they can’t walk; they can’t talk; they can’t see; they can’t hear; they can no longer drive and they can no longer work. Treatment is harmful and remains unchanged in 20+ years. Neurological fatigue is debilitating, and behaviour and personality change makes family life even harder.

There is a vibrant eco-system of charities, clinicians, companies and campaigners that are working to address these issues, of which brainstrust is proud to be an instigator and collaborator.