Rotarian tells of memorable and poignant trip to Belgium

Richard Green, of the City of Wolverhampton Rotary Club, visited Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club to tell the story of Flight Lieutenant William Kirk, his father-in-law and grandfather to his son Jeff and daughter Kathryn, whose Wellington bomber was shot down with the loss of four lives.

He was 24 at the time he took off in the bomber from RAF Leconfield in February 1943. Among those on board with Flight Lieutenant Kirk was Ray Bentley, bomb aimer and gunner who came from Hednesford, and his widow subsequently lived in Albrighton.

Richard, Jeff and Kathryn travelled to the town of Meerhout where the arrangements put in place for them and the welcome they received were described by Richard as ‘superlative illustrations’ of the friendship and fellowship of Rotary across borders.

At the meeting it was mentioned that the people of Meerhout had contacted the British press and published an advertisement to call for response of the survivors – or their relatives - of the RAF crew involved in the tragedy.

“This demonstrated to us how deeply the local community was affected by the event and how big their determination to keep the memory alive. Most amazingly, it was successful,” he told Rotarians.

He was subsequently emailed to say that all the people present at the meeting were struck by deep emotions while witnessing the Green grandchildren paying such a serene, intimate tribute to their grandfather.

Richard told Rotarians: “The story I am about to tell you is very detailed as a result of the intensive research carried out because of the great respect in which the Belgians hold our airmen who gave their lives in the fight for freedom in World War 2.”

William Kirk’s parachute was burned in the attack and he was unable to bail out, but he managed to manoeuvre the aircraft to avoid housing in Meerhout, thereby saving many civilian lives. He died as the plane crashed in a field.

For their visit Richard said he contacted the nearest Rotary club which is less than five miles from Meerhout. “Their hospitality, fellowship and the arrangements they put in place for us were fantastic and I have the highest praise for their president and club members.

“We attended a specially arranged meeting – set for a different evening from their usual date – and a nearby Rotary club also attended and we exchanged banners. A local historian’s meticulous research told us so much we didn’t know about the incident.”

During the visit there was a wreath laying, sounding of the Last Post and the playing of the Belgian and British National Anthems.

The visitors were introduced to an 85-year-old woman who witnessed the bombing of the Wellington.

Said Richard: “She told us she saw the carbonised remains of Ft Lt Kirk still in the wreckage. Obviously, these words when translated to us, caused all three of us to have a highly emotional reaction.

“The welcome and friendship we received from the Belgian Rotarians, the Mayor, the Belgium Association of Military Veterans and above all historian Andre Van Genechten made it an occasion we will never forget, enabling us to pay a just tribute and show our respect to some extremely brave young men of the Royal Air Force.”

He added that the respect is still also keenly felt by the Belgians. A visiting Rotarian to the ceremony explicitly asked permission to speak.

“She expressed gratitude and appreciation for the sacrifice that so many British servicemen made. She said ‘they paid for our freedom with their lives. It is important for your public to realise that we, Belgians, haven’t forgotten this.’

“This was a memorable and poignant trip for me and my family. Kathryn has now met another crewman’s widow who lives quite close to her and they have become firm friends.”

For further information of Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club contact gdmw@hotmail.co.uk.