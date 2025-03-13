Lilleshall welcomes local school for tree planting celebration

Lilleshall’s oldest tree is a 250-year old Oak. During their tour, conducted by Head Groundsman, Peter Bolland, the children held hands and circled this fantastic flora, before moving on to some open ground, where they each got a chance to plant one of the newest trees to grace Lilleshall.

Jennifer Sibbald-Wall, Contract Manager at the facility reached out to the school as part of the Lilleshall’s drive to increase engagement with the local community. She said: “We were delighted to welcome the Lilleshall Primary School pupils, who learnt a little of the facility’s fascinating history, and got the chance to become part of that story themselves, as they planted trees of their own, which they can now revisit and watch flourish and grow over the years.

“Thank you to Peter and Rachel from my team, who hosted this event, but my biggest thanks has to go to the pupils and teachers who attended this special day. Peter and Rachel were full of praise for the children’s enthusiasm and behaviour throughout the visit. They’re a credit to Lilleshall Primary School and the teachers who work there!”

Primary school children around the oldest tree.

Louise Field, Deputy Head of the school, and along with teacher, Steve Firmstone-Hill, one of its Eco-Committee Leads, said: “Our Eco-Committee were thrilled to be invited to Lilleshall and we had a wonderful afternoon touring the grounds. We felt privileged to be able to add to the landscape by planting a selection of tress and the children all felt a sense of pride at being able to contribute to the environment and to the pleasure of future generations.

“The children were buzzing when they got back to school and were keen to tell their classmates and parents all about their adventures. Thanks to the staff who made us feel so welcome and allowed us the opportunity to help and improve the environment.”

Jennifer added: “If there are any local schools or other organisations which would like to visit Lilleshall for a tour, to see the Lilleshall bee hives or just come for a look around this beautiful venue, please contact my team via our website.”

Primary School Pupils at Lilleshall.

Visit lilleshallnsc.co.uk/nsc/contact-us