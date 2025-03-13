Children’s theatre show is a "slice of heartwarming hope and magic"

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Creators Anna Harriott and Iona Johnson bonded over the belief that theatre for young people can be bold, honest and should address societal issue and this is at the heart of their new show, Stories In The Dust. They comment: “We gathered young people’s thoughts, feelings and questions about climate change then wove them into the show.”

The stunning sets, costumes and puppets were created from second-hand, found and reclaimed materials and the theatre-makers pride themselves on keeping the show’s environmental impact as low as possible.

Rose Horner, Director of Wem Town Hall, says: “We are thrilled to be having Stories in the Dust come to Wem as part of their Arts Alive Rural Tour. This is the perfect show to introduce young children to the magic of theatre, whilst being affordable and on your doorstep! As well as hugely entertaining, we hope this will be a great discussion point for families and a great way to help teach children about climate change.”

Past audiences have raved about the show, calling it “a slice of heart- warming hope and magic” and a “wonderful play” that “totally captured children’s imaginations.”

Don’t miss out on this wonderful family show at Wem Town Hall on Monday, 14 April at 2pm.

Tickets are £10 for adults, £8 under 19s, or £34 for a family of four – as a special treat, get a free Easter lolly with every child ticket!