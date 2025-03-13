Archaeology, bluebells and Shakespeare: A journey into the hidden landscapes of ancient manor house

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The tour promises an extraordinary journey through the hall’s captivating surroundings, where history and natural beauty intertwine. "We're thrilled to offer this unprecedented opportunity to explore Soulton's rich heritage," said Tim Ashton. "This tour brings together elements of our history that have never been combined before, offering a truly unique experience."

The exploration begins with the archaeological remnants of the past, as participants have explained to them the archaeological dig that has revealed the lost castle of Soulton. This six-year excavation, conducted in partnership with Dig Ventures, peeled back a hidden past.

The tour then traces the vanished avenue, imagining the processions of a bygone era, and pauses at the tranquil Well of Catharsis (Holy Well), a site steeped in ancient lore. Here, visitors will contemplate the "Sermons in Stones" that Soulton Hall whispers.

The 'As You Like It Wood' at Soulton Hall

The journey continues into the enchanting 'As You Like It Wood', which will be a spectacle of bluebells during the spring season. This is where the world of William Shakespeare intersects with Soulton's history. "Old Sir Rowland" in "As You Like It" is inspired by Soulton's own Rowland Hill, a cousin of Mary Arden. Furthermore, the source text, "Rosalynde" (1590), was written by Thomas Lodge Jr., whose father held the manor before Sir Rowland. The tour considers the historical context of the area and its influence on Shakespeare's celebrated play.

Participants will then visit the Soulton Long Barrow, a newly constructed feature that pays homage to ancient traditions, offering a glimpse into the sensory experiences of our ancestors. The tour concludes with a visit to the famous dancing pavement at Soulton Hall, followed by tea and cake refreshments.

The tour requires a moderate level of fitness, involving approximately 3.5km of walking over two hours. Participants are advised to wear appropriate footwear and clothing for the weather. Tea and cake are included in the ticket price. In the event of inclement weather, the landscape tour will be substituted with a tour of Soulton Hall.

This unique tour offers an opportunity to witness ongoing archaeological discoveries, experience the tranquility of the Well of Catharsis, visit the Soulton Long Barrow, immerse oneself in the beauty of the As You Like It Wood, and explore the historical links to Shakespeare's "Old Sir Rowland."

Tickets are available via the Historic Houses Association website, visit: tickettailor.com/events/soultonhall/1618541