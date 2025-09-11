Continued support for KUHN customers across the Midlands and Mid-Wales

The established dealer is ideally located to serve customers throughout the regions and will be responsible for KUHN’s full range of grassland and arable machinery, along with the brand’s electronic services. This positive and proactive move follows various announcements and changes concerning KUHN’s previous dealers covering these counties, notably Rea Valley Tractors and Malpas Tractors.

RVW Pugh has nearly 50 years of experience selling and supporting farmers, operating from three depots: Churchstoke, Powys; Holmes Chapel, Cheshire; and Lathom, south Lancashire, with the latter becoming a KUHN square baler centre to support customers in Cheshire and south Lancashire. TR Machinery, part of the RVW Pugh Group based in Newport, Shropshire, will also stock the full range of KUHN grassland and arable machinery.

Sian Pritchard, KUHN UK’s managing director, said the company has ensured new and existing customers remain fully supported.

“The appointment of RVW Pugh fills a recent gap in our dealer coverage and we’re delighted to have such a recognised and well-respected business joining our distribution network. Working with, and having easy access to, a supportive and dedicated dealer is a primary consideration for farmers and contractors. We’ve been proactive to ensure any impact felt by our customers, in light of these announcements, is minimal.”

Commenting on behalf of RVW Pugh, business manager Emma Pugh, said: “We’re delighted to welcome KUHN’s full range of equipment into the RVW Pugh family. It’s a hugely positive move for us across our four depots and aligns perfectly with our customers’ requirements. Some of our sales and support technicians are former Malpas Tractors employees, and as such possess a wealth of knowledge and experience with all KUHN machines. This should give customers the confidence that we’re fully able to provide a first-class level of sales and aftersales support right from the outset.”