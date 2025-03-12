Women in Property appoints new Midlands Chair

Kezia is a Senior Surveyor at BNP Paribas Real Estate in Birmingham, working within the Property Management department. She holds an MSci degree in Geography from the University of Birmingham and an MSc degree in Real Estate Management from the University College of Estates Management. She has been a qualified member of the RICS since 2020 and has been involved in Women in Property for the last five years.

“I am honoured to be appointed Branch Chair of the Women in Property Midlands committee. WiP’s ethos is about prioritising and empowering people, driving greater gender parity in the industry, and fostering a more inclusive and understanding society. These values align closely with BNP Paribas Real Estate’s Building Belonging Promises, reinforcing our commitment to creating a workplace and industry where everyone can thrive.

“That’s why I’m so proud to champion the work WiP’s committees do to advance its core initiatives—including Schools Outreach, Inclusion, Mentoring, and the National Student Awards—helping to break down barriers and create opportunities for all. This year, our National Chair’s theme, People and community first, places even greater focus on social mobility and access to the profession, something we’ll champion through our events, partnerships, and messaging in the year ahead.”

Kezia Smart, Midlands Chair of Women in Property

Women in Property is also welcoming its new Branch Vice Chair, Janet Rowley, Associate Director at Lichfields, who will be supporting Kezia in the coming year, before taking on the Branch Chair role in March 2026.