Students to perform 'Spectacular Spring Concert' this weekend

The Haberdashers’ Abraham Darby music department has a very successful music tradition, which goes back well over 40 years and has ensured that the academy has become one of the country’s leading education establishments for musical opportunity for its students, with a high reputation within the youth music world. The music department is one of the very few left in the country, which still provides free instrumental lessons and operates a Saturday morning music college during term time, where many lessons and rehearsals take place.

Both the Showband and Jazz Band from Abraham Darby have participated successfully in the National Concert Band Festival and National Festival of Music for Youth over the past 20 years.

Haberdashers Abraham Darby Band

Adults £10, children: £2.50 from available on the door. For more information please contact: 07976 100321.