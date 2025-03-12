Students to perform 'Spectacular Spring Concert' this weekend
Returning by popular demand is the internationally and nationally recognised bands of Haberdashers’ Abraham Darby, who will be playing a Spectacular Spring Concert in aid of All Saints Church Organ Restoration Fund on Saturday, 15 March at 7pm at All Saints Parish Church in Wellington.
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Haberdashers’ Abraham Darby music department has a very successful music tradition, which goes back well over 40 years and has ensured that the academy has become one of the country’s leading education establishments for musical opportunity for its students, with a high reputation within the youth music world. The music department is one of the very few left in the country, which still provides free instrumental lessons and operates a Saturday morning music college during term time, where many lessons and rehearsals take place.
Both the Showband and Jazz Band from Abraham Darby have participated successfully in the National Concert Band Festival and National Festival of Music for Youth over the past 20 years.
Adults £10, children: £2.50 from available on the door. For more information please contact: 07976 100321.