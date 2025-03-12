A better spotlight on career avenues for females in the sector is crucially needed, say Midlands construction bosses

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Constructing West Midlands Future’s Network, a collaborative partnership between the Acivico Group, Solihull Metropolitan Borough Council and Sandwell Metropolitan Borough Council, held the roundtable for the second year running to demonstrate the importance of women-led senior leadership networks when encouraging take-up for women.

The event was led by Nicy Morgan, Anchor Network Co-Ordinator at Sandwell Council. Nicy is the new Chair of CWM Future’s Network taking over from Marina Robertson, Group Managing Director at the Acivico Group.

Women from firms including Wilmott Dixon, Morgan Sindall and Speller Metcalfe were in attendance to discuss how best to introduce more mentoring opportunities within the framework, public speaking practice and avenues to help females doing extraordinary work in the sector to be spotlighted.

Attendees were encouraged to think about advice they would offer to their younger self and how that information could be used to help the next generation.

Marina Robertson, Group Managing Director at the Acivico Group, said: “The construction industry needs to do more to improve the visibility of the opportunities for women from a younger age, as well as those returning to work, and generate proper motivation for these roles to be filled.

“Today’s CWM Future’s International Women’s Day roundtable has given us a much-needed chance to raise awareness of the need to rebalance the gender disparity in the sector and showcase what can be achieved for those encouraged to seek a career in construction.”

Established to deliver significant cost and time savings in procurement across the West Midlands region, the CWM framework provides clients with access to impartial experts and some of the UK’s leading contractors.

For more information on Acivico’s services, please visit acivicogroup.co.uk.

For more information on the CWM framework, visit constructingwestmidlands.co.uk or reach out on LinkedIn.