Primary school teacher 'humbled' by support following book launch
In a world where differences are often celebrated, one author is making sure children understand the power of individuality while embracing the beauty of others. The Class of Colours!, a heartwarming new children's book by 24-year-old Melissa Lewis, takes young readers on a colourful journey of self-discovery, self-love, and the power of diversity.
The story follows a character who feels like the 'odd one out' due to their unique qualities. With vivid, playful illustrations and engaging storytelling, the book allows children to see that feeling different doesn't make them any less special. As the protagonist learns to appreciate their uniqueness, they also discover that every individual - no matter how different they may seem - has something extraordinary to offer the world. In the end, the book leaves a lasting message: we are all amazing in our own ways.
A Book Rooted in Empathy and Inclusivity
The inspiration for The Class of Colours! came from Melissa's own experiences and observations. "I wanted to create a story that helps children understand that feeling different isn't something to be ashamed of," said Melissa, who lives in Brewood, Staffordshire. "The book helps them recognise that diversity - whether in appearance, culture, or personality - makes the world a richer and more beautiful place."
The book is structured around a series of vibrant colours, each representing a different emotion or characteristic. From the deep blues of sadness to the fiery reds of courage, each hue encourages children to explore the full spectrum of human feelings. Through this, young readers are encouraged to embrace their emotions and be kind to themselves and others, regardless of how different they may feel at times.
A Tool for Parents and Educators
In addition to being a delightful story, The Class of Colours! has proven to be a valuable tool for parents, teachers, and caregivers who want to foster conversations about self-esteem, acceptance, and diversity. “I’ve seen how this book has helped children open up about their emotions and understand that they are not alone in feeling like the odd one out,” said Miss Lewis, a primary school teacher. “It encourages empathy and helps them develop a deeper understanding of the importance of kindness.”
The Impact on Children
Since its release, the book has garnered praise from both parents and mental health professionals for its positive and empowering message. Many readers have expressed how it has sparked meaningful conversations about identity, belonging, and appreciating the differences that make each person unique.
"I read the book with my daughter, and it really touched her," said one parent. "She said that it made her feel proud of who she is, and she even shared it with her friends. It's not just a book; it's a lesson in loving yourself and others for who they are."
Melissa adds: "The amount of love and heartwarming feedback I have had since publishing my children's story book is incredible. I feel so humbled with the support, and would like to say thank you to everybody who has already purchased my story book on Amazon 'The Class of Colours!'."