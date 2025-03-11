Care home achieves ‘Good’ rating in inspection

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The assessment, conducted by Cheshire West & Chester Council’s Quality Assurance Team, praised the home’s high-quality, personalised approach to care and its commitment to ensuring a warm, welcoming environment for residents.

PAMMS is a comprehensive assessment tool used by the council to evaluate the quality of care delivered by registered adult social care providers. The inspection highlighted the dedication and compassion of the Prospect House team, stating that “all staff treat residents with kindness, empathy, and consideration.” Furthermore, residents themselves reported high levels of satisfaction, describing the service as “excellent,” and noting that they feel included in decisions and valued by the team.

The report also commended the home for its resident-centred approach, specifically praising staff for their understanding of individual preferences, offering choice and advice, and creating an enjoyable dining experience. Inspectors noted that mealtimes at Prospect House are relaxed, sociable occasions, designed to foster a sense of community and wellbeing.

Tracy Lumb, Home Manager at Prospect House, expressed immense pride in the achievement, stating: “We are all so happy to share this wonderful news with everyone. Celebrating this positive outcome feels awesome, and it's lovely to see the impact of our hard work. This is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, who go above and beyond to provide the best possible care for our residents.”

Celebrating high praise to the amazing team who make Prospect House Care Home a warm, welcoming home for residents every day.

This latest accreditation reinforces Prospect House’s position as a leading provider of exceptional nursing care in Malpas. The home remains committed to continuous improvement, ensuring that residents receive the highest level of care, support, and respect.