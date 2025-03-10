'Together we will be stronger' - credit union chairs on merger plans

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Matt Cuhls, chair of FAIRShare Credit Union, and June Campbell, his opposite number at Just Credit Union, who will be taking their respective credit unions forward following the merger plans.

The boards of Shrewsbury-based Just Credit Union and Telford’s FAIRShare Credit Union have agreed that together they will be able to offer enhanced services, greater financial resilience and expanded opportunities to all their members, whilst at the same time retaining their local focus.

June said: “We have always enjoyed a co-operative relationship with FAIRShare and both boards felt that now was the time to formalise this relationship.

“This is a move we have carefully considered for some time, and we are certain it will provide all our members and partners with the best possible service for the long term.”

Matt said: “FAIRShare and Just Credit Union have similar ethos and serve the same communities. We have shared values of community support and member empowerment and coming together is the next logical step.

“Together we can make the investment in technology and people to ensure we meet the long-term needs of our communities delivered by one dynamic organisation.”

He added: “Together we will be stronger.”