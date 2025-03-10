Telford care home residents enjoy 'flipping good time' on Pancake Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Maria Armstrong, the Social Activities Coordinator at Telford Hall reflected on the day’s success: "The residents had a fantastic time! It was wonderful to bring our residents together to enjoy their pancakes and create lasting memories. Everyone is already talking about Pancake Day next year, and we’re so grateful to have shared this experience."

Sandstone Regional Manager, Karl Jones said: "We had a joyful and meaningful Pancake Day celebration at Telford Hall. I’m proud of Maria for helping to bring it all together. Her passion for Telford Hall and the wider community, as shown by her involvement with the Telford and Wrekin Interfaith Council, really shines through in these events."

Telford Hall resident Alice shows off her skills, flipping the perfect pancake.

Pancake Day was just one example of the way Telford Hall continues to create a warm, welcoming, and engaging environment for its residents. Looking ahead, the team is already planning exciting celebrations for VE Day, including a street party that will bring more opportunities for connection and joy.