Talk in Oswestry highlights Wat’s and Offa’s Dykes

Offa’s Dyke, the more well-known of the two, is linked to the 8th century Mercian king, Offa, whilst Wat’s Dyke is more enigmatic, with ongoing debate as to its age: whether it is earlier or later than Offa’s Dyke. A representative of OBHAG commented that: “Oswestry is fortunate that both of these important monuments can be seen locally – Offa’s Dyke just a couple of miles west of the town, and Wat’s Dyke right on the door step, running just to the east of the town centre”.

The talk (which will be preceded by a short annual meeting of the group) will take place at the Methodist Church Hall, Castle Street, Oswestry, starting at 7.30pm. New members and visitors are always very welcome at these monthly talks; there is a small entry fee: OBHAG members £2, visitors £5.

Offa's Dyke, near Trefonen

Full details of Oswestry & Border History & Archaeology Group’s activities including its monthly talks and lectures, and summer walks and visits are available on the group’s website at obhag.org.uk.