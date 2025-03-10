Mountain inspired lodges at Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World celebrate prestigious national award

Badger’s Wood was originally built in 2015 and comprises two self-catering lodges which were inspired by the owner’s personal travel to Montana in the United States of America. During the trip, the owners stayed in wooden lodges close by to the Bear Tooth Mountain range on the edge of the Rocky Mountains. The charming open-plan family lodges boast stunning timber cladding, vaulted ceilings, and authentic wooden beams, providing a cozy yet luxurious log cabin experience right in the heart of Shropshire.

Guests can enjoy the beauty of nature right at their doorstep, with access to an extensive woodland garden and a spacious decked area featuring a hot tub and a designated BBQ area. Guests to the lodges are also given discounted access to the nearby Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World. Badger's Wood is not only a haven for those searching for relaxation but has proved popular with wildlife enthusiasts. Guests frequently encounter wild badgers, foxes, buzzards, and owls within the woodland surroundings, making every stay a unique experience.

Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World founder Edward Dorrell expressed his delight at winning the award: “We are incredibly proud to receive the Booking.com Traveller Review Award. This recognition reflects the hard work and dedication of our team to provide an exceptional experience for all our guests. We strive every day to ensure that our guests have a memorable experience, similar to the one that we had over in the United States back in 2015. It is our greatest pleasure that we can create a tranquil retreat where families and nature lovers can escape, unwind, and reconnect with the great outdoors.”