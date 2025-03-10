Ladies pop-up shop and fashion show heading to Bishop's Castle
Join us for a fun evening of fashion and shopping in the Sparc, Bishop's Castle, on Friday, 4 April, and treat yourself to a little something and spruce up your wardrobe!
By contributor Jenny Olivant
Come along and have an evening out with friends, the Sparc Theatre bar will be open selling wine and Prosecco.
Doors open at 6.30pm for a 7pm show. Tickets £6 each or two for £10, available from Jenny Olivant on 07880 334612 or email info@bishopscastletennis.org.
The evening is in support of Bishop's Castle Tennis Club.