Ladies pop-up shop and fashion show heading to Bishop's Castle

Come along and have an evening out with friends, the Sparc Theatre bar will be open selling wine and Prosecco.

Doors open at 6.30pm for a 7pm show. Tickets £6 each or two for £10, available from Jenny Olivant on 07880 334612 or email info@bishopscastletennis.org.

ladies Fashion Show - Bishop's Castle

The evening is in support of Bishop's Castle Tennis Club.