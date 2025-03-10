Celebrating women-owned businesses in Shrewsbury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Despite this inspiring growth, female entrepreneurs still face significant challenges. Nationally, women-led businesses make up just 16.8 per cent of all UK companies, and those that do reach a seven-figure turnover generate, on average, less than half the revenue of male-led firms. Additionally, only 1 per cent of teams with exclusively female founders secured venture capital funding in Europe last year, despite research showing that female-led businesses deliver higher returns on investment.

However, the potential for change is immense. Closing the gender gap in entrepreneurship could add an estimated £250 billion to the UK economy. That’s why initiatives like Holly & Co's Female Founders campaign are so important in championing women-led businesses.

While the Shrewsbury Indoor Market is a hub of female entrepreneurship, many other women-owned businesses thrive across Shrewsbury, from independent cafes to creative studios and boutiques. These businesses contribute to the town's dynamic character and offer visitors and locals alike a truly unique shopping and cultural experience. And whilst this list isn’t extensive - there are many more, this is a highlight of just some of our favourites, and you are very much encouraged to explore Shrewsbury to find your favourite women owned businesses. recognition and resources they deserve.

Pont Bakery - Perfect spot for a coffee this spring

In Shrewsbury, women-owned businesses are flourishing. Following International Women's Day, here are just a few of some of the inspiring female-led enterprises making their mark in the town:

Drawn Market Poster - A date for your diary

Shrewsbury Market Hall - Gallery Level

Scalp Oil From Hansen Botanics

Charika Creations

Romy Design Recently celebrating 8 years of trading at Shrewsbury Market

Run by Charika Manning, who crafts a variety of handmade items, including custom lampshades, cushions, bunting, children's soft toys, seasonal decorations, and wedding accessories. Having recently moved to a bigger stall within the market, the brand continues to expand its range of beautifully handcrafted pieces, adding a personal touch to every creation.

Polly Pea - Handmade clothes for your little ones

Easthope Studio

Oberon on Wyle Cop

Founded by Harriet, Easthope Studio is an independent jewellery brand in Shrewsbury Market Hall, popular for its glass food charms. Specialising in handcrafted pieces made from Murano glass, everyday gold, and reclaimed vintage materials, it promotes sustainable, design-led jewellery.

Inside New Store Badu

Little Shop of Joy

Thistle and Weeds - huge range of nature inspired gifts and cards

Founded by Jo Bloodworth, this vibrant boutique offers colourful, size-inclusive clothing, including zero-waste kaftans, Italian linen, and playful accessories. Jo’s mission is to create and source joyful, confidence-boosting pieces for her customers. The shop also features scarves, jewellery, and quirky home accessories, celebrating individuality and creativity.

Inside Snoop Shrewsbury

Polly Pea

Established by designer and garment maker Sarah Thirlwall, Polly Pea is a unique children's boutique offering lovingly handmade clothing (newborn to 10 years) and accessories. Using unusual fabrics and colour combinations, the shop also stocks gifts, games, and toys for kids. Sarah is happy to take on personalised orders, ensuring each item is bespoke and tailored to individual preferences.

Romy Design

Founded by Alison Staples, Romy Design is a creative studio offering handcrafted homewares, accessories, and artworks. With a background in TV and film set design, Alison creates unique pieces from glass, textiles, and leather. The shop also provides freelance graphic design services and takes special commissions. Everything in the store is made by Alison!

Raven Bookshop

Established over 18 years ago and now under the ownership of Laura Bottomley. This independent bookstore specialises in pre-loved books, focusing on local history, philosophy, and has a good selection of LGBTQ+, and black history genres. They actively buy and sell books, supporting local authors and fostering a community of readers.

Studio Yi

Founded by Brigitta Shuker, Studio Yi is a creative studio specialising in handmade gifts crafted from glass and textiles. It also offers workshops in weaving, stained glass, natural dyeing, and quilting. Brigitta’s passion for craftsmanship is reflected in her unique, bespoke creations. Open Tuesday to Friday.

The Makery

Owned by a trio of Shrewsbury women creatives, The Makery is a creative space offering crafting workshops and classes. Providing a welcoming environment for both beginners and experienced crafters, it also features handcrafted products made by local artisans. Open during market hours, it serves as a hub for creativity and community engagement.

Thistle and Weeds

Founded by Donna Compton, Thistle and Weeds is a nature-inspired stationery and gift shop specialising in printmaking and illustration. In their 11th year at the market, they offers unique botanical and nature inspired cards, gifts, and paper goods. The shop is open on select days, with an online store available for browsing and purchases.

Beyond The Market

Badu

A high-end lifestyle shop specialising in vintage clothing, accessories, and furniture. Newly opened on Wyle Cop, Badu Lifestyle aims to be a one-stop shop for all things luxury, offering a curated selection of vintage items, good music, coffee, and sweet treats.

Comyn Bruce

Founded by Georgia Bruce in 2017, Comyn Bruce is a luxury event catering company specialising in weddings, private dining, canapé parties, and corporate events. They focus on using sustainable and locally sourced ingredients. All menus are curated with you and your guests in mind.

Drawn Collective

Founded by Cherie Jerrard, DRAWN Collective is a community of designers, illustrators, artists, and makers. They host biannual markets and workshops showcasing artisan, handmade, and locally designed products. The next event, 'DRAWN in Spring,' is scheduled for April 27th-28th, 2024, at the Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings. The perfect event to experience all the creativity of the county and beyond.

Gelatisty

Established in 2023 by Claire Russell and Gaia Berni, Gelatistry brings authentic Italian gelato to Shrewsbury. Made in small batches on-site, their gelato ensures freshness and a rich, creamy texture. They offer vegan-friendly and gluten-free options. Arrive early, as you can expect queues all year round.

Hansen Botanics

Founded by Fran, Hansen Botanics is a wellness studio offering plant-based body therapies and herbal remedies. Located at 7 Claremont Hill, it specialises in aromatherapy massages and holistic treatments. With a range of therapies available that are tailored to your needs.

Lily M

Founded by Nisa Mendez during the pandemic, Lily M has grown from an online venture to a standalone store on Castle Street. It offers sustainable skincare and bathing products designed for delicate skin. The store is perfectly carm, with Nisa being able to personally recommend the best products for you.

Oberon

Founded by Stacey in 1985, Oberon comprises three distinctive shops at 25, 63, and 65 Wyle Cop, offering hand-picked British and European fashion brands. A Shrewsbury staple for womens fashion.

Pont Bakery

Founded by pastry chef Lauren, Pont Bakery is a traditional French patisserie at 40 Wyle Cop, offering handmade pastries, cakes, and sandwiches, with gluten-free and vegan options available. Make to order cakes are also available.

Snoop

Founded by Pollyanna Williams, Snoop Shrewsbury is an independent lifestyle store at 73 Wyle Cop, offering homewares, stationery, jewellery, and self-care products. The perfect colourful boost of dopamine weather your stopping by for a colour gift or a treat for yourself.

Swan Hill Studio

Established by artist Sam Pooley-Stride, Swan Hill Studio is a creative space providing workspaces, events, workshops, and artist residencies. It fosters a community of artists, writers, curators, and designers. Current exhibition Forage, showcases four women artists from Shrewsbury. 17A Swan Hill

The Good Egg

Founded by Sophie Martin in 2023, The Good Egg is a micro bakery at 3 Meadow Place, specialising in cakes, bakes, and coffee. Perfect for your next celebration, birthday, mothers day, wedding or just because!

The Shrewsbury Coffeehouse

An independent café at 5 Castle Gates, known for its high-quality coffee and homemade cakes. It serves as a community hub, regularly hosting live music events, art exhibitions, and pop-up restaurants.

