Shropshire homes to get energy efficiency overhaul

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The works in across rural Shropshire are delivering high-quality energy efficiency improvements that not only meet technical PAS standards and best practice, but will more importantly improve the comfort, health, and wellbeing of residents.

SBS will be designing and implementing a range of energy-saving measures tailored to the specific needs of the homes, which will include cavity wall insulation, new windows, roofing works, and the installation of air source heat pumps (ASHPs).

SBS has been delivering housing decarbonisation and retrofit works for Connexus for many years - completing £1.1m in upgrades to a block of 24 flats in Hereford. New roofing, windows, external wall insulation, and ventilation systems have been carried out to meet the PAS standards required to secure government funding under the Warm Homes: Social Housing Fund (previously called the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund).

Steve Roberts, regional director at SBS, said: “The Hereford upgrade work is another example of having to find solutions unique to every project, in this instance facing space limitations for both site access and the coordination of internal works. No matter the challenge, we find the solutions that mean energy efficiency targets are met – but most importantly that our high-standard work creates home environments that are more comfortable, more affordable, and better suited for the future.”

Both the Shropshire and Hereford projects reflect the joint commitment from SBS and Connexus to delivering high-quality work that not only meets energy efficiency targets but also improves the living conditions of residents.

Work is being carried out to improve the energy efficiency of 67 properties across Shropshire managed by Connexus, carried out by housing retrofit contractor Sustainable Building Services (UK) Ltd

Connexus said it was ‘pleased to continue it’s close working relationship with SBS to successfully deliver warmer, more energy efficient homes across Herefordshire and Shropshire’.

Learn more about SBS and its delivery of housing decarbonisation works at scale on its website.