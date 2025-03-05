New owners of Leominster retro store celebrate World Book Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Retro Station was taken over in 2024 by Mark and Karen Parker who have been busy transforming a retail warehouse into a second hand store unlike any other. Alongside the usual vintage and antique furniture and collectibles, they have opened a record shop, a Dr Martens store, and a coffee shop planned for the near future.

Seven-year-old Jess, whose Mum Laura Callinan runs Kulamoo Hounds, a unit at The Retro Station selling her handmade dog accessories, is pictured helping promote World Book Day.

You can find The Retro Station on Facebook.