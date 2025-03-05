Life imitates art in 'Stepping Out' with local dance teacher in lead role

Stepping Out, a hilarious and heartwarming comedy, tells the story of a group of ordinary individuals who come together for a weekly tap dance class, finding their rhythm not only in their dancing but in their lives. The lead character, Mavis, is a dance teacher who helps bring together a group of misfits, teaching them the power of friendship, perseverance, and of course, tap dancing. Michelle Handley, who has been teaching tap dance to local students at Footlights Dance School for many years, was a natural choice to take on the role, bringing both her love of dance and her real-life expertise to the stage.

"I’ve been teaching tap dance for more years than I want to admit to, and stepping into the role of Mavis feels like a dream come true," says Michelle. "It's such a fun show that captures the magic of dance and the human connections that are formed along the way. I’m so excited to bring this character to life, and it’s a wonderful experience to perform in a story so close to my heart."

Michelle’s real-world experience as a tap dance teacher has been a valuable asset in her portrayal of Mavis. Her deep understanding of dance and teaching has allowed her to bring authenticity and energy to the role, both on and off the stage. This intersection of Michelle’s life as a dance teacher and the fictional Mavis is a unique element that is sure to resonate with audiences.

“I can’t think of a better person to play Mavis than Michelle. Her expertise and enthusiasm for tap dance truly shines through in her performance,” says Andrew Murray, the Director of the production. “The audience will experience the passion and dedication that Michelle brings to the role, and it’s a testament to how art and life can beautifully intersect.”

The production of Stepping Out, which runs for two nights only on 27 and 28 March 2025 at Theatre Severn, will feature a talented local cast led by Michelle, who will be taking centre stage in this unforgettable performance. The show promises a night of laughter, toe-tapping fun, and a celebration of dance that is sure to leave the audience smiling.

Michelle Handley plays Mavis in Stepping Out

Tickets available from the Theatre Severn website or call the box office: 01743 281281.

Stepping Out is one of the most eagerly awaited productions of 2025, and with Michelle Handley in the lead role, this performance promises to be a special night for both dance lovers and theatre-goers alike.

About Shrewsbury Musical Theatre Company

Shrewsbury Musical Theatre Company (SMTC) is a community theatre-group that has been delighting audiences for over a century. They have a rich history of producing high-quality musicals, but this season, they take a new step into the world of plays with Stepping Out, an exciting and emotional comedy that will bring a fresh perspective to their performances.